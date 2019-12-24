Telly tattle: Mudit Nayar learns sign language; Param Singh's belly dancing act

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mudit Nayar has hired a tutor on the set of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein to prepare for the role of a speech and hearing-impaired person. Nayar says, "It's challenging to emote through expressions alone. I hired an expert to improve my sign language skills."

Saree touches

Aishwarya Sakhuja, who plays the antagonist in Yeh Hai Chahatein, is glad that the show offers her a chance to drape the six-yard. She says, "I love draping sarees and now, I get to wear one every day. Glad my role demands it."

In the garb

Haiwan actor Param Singh is dressing up as a belly dancer for an upcoming sequence. He says, "It took me an hour to do the make-up, and 40 minutes to get it off. I trained on the set to get the moves right."

Slambook - Amal Sehrawat

One superpower you wish to possess?

I want to be known as Gym-Man, who helps people achieve their dream body.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

All Bhojpuri films.

One thing you are guilty about?

I spend more than I earn.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

Go back and relive the black and white days of Bollywood.

One thing you will never share?

My toothbrush.

