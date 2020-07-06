Telly tattle: Muskaan Kataria to be part of Bigg Boss 14?

Last seen on the reality show, Nach Baliye, with ex-flame Faisal Khan, Muskaan Kataria has now been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. She is said to be in talks and is most likely to give her nod. The actor, who is in hometown Jaipur, will be back in Mumbai when work beckons.

As it turns out, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host. The reality show, which usually kicks off in the first week of October, will be delayed by a month owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Ready to rock

Actor-anchor Gunjan Utreja plays a rockstar in the upcoming web series, The Socho Project. As prep, he spent three months learning guitar. "The series is based on the struggles faced by budding musicians. My character has various shades of grey," says Utreja, who is best remembered for Madhubala: Ek Ishq, Ek Junoon.

Chahatt Khanna now has a cat



Chahatt Khanna has got herself a new pet - a cat she has named Ruffle. "My friend was trying to convince me to own a cat for a long time. She wasn't in town and she asked me if I could go and see a cat for her. I went and I saw the kittens. They were so cute that I feel in love with them. I was supposed to foster the cat till she returns," Chahatt told IANS.

She said she got two kittens, one for herself and the other for her friend. "It is now my partner in crime forever. I am head over heels in love with the cat. He is just adorable and he is mine. I can only thank my friend for pushing me for this," Chahatt said. Last month, Chahatt shared that she is boycotting all Chinese applications and has blamed China for triggering the global coronavirus pandemic.

