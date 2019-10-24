MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Telly Tattle: Nia Sharma roped in for Naagin; Choti Sarrdaarni stars fly to Austria

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 11:40 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Nia Sharma did a look test to play the shape-shifting cobra in Naagin 4 by Ekta Kapoor

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has been roped in for the fourth outing of the mythical thriller, Naagin. On Wednesday, she did a look test to play the shape-shifting cobra. Earlier, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani played the part.

Off to Austria

Sardaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni actors Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrit Kaur and Kevina Tak are off to Mayrhofen, Austria, where the drama will now unfold. The trio will be shooting at the town known for skiing. From Amritsar to Film City to Austria, the show has moved places — literally.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary buys a team in Mrunal Jain and Kunal Thakkur's Tennis Premier League:

Siddharth Tewary

Founder of Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary buys the Punjab Franchise in the Tennis Premier League.
Siddharth who is the producer, writer and creator of the biggest magnum opus shows on television like Mahabharat, Porus and Radha Krishn bought the Punjab Bulls team in TPL recently. 

When asked about this new venture he replied, "I am a tennis lover and play the game very often, when Kunal & Mrunal shared this initiative with me of how this league will help promote tennis in India, I was sure that I wanted to be a part of this League and give the Top Players of our country such a great platform."

The League founded by Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain is scheduled this December and is happening under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. All the top players of the country have confirmed their participation in this League.

The League which was inaugurated last year by Mrs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in its second season. It has Tennis Legend Leander Paes as the owner of the Mumbai Franchise whereas Sonali Bendre and Rakul Preet Singh are the stakeholders in the Pune and Hyderabad teams respectively.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

nia sharmanaagintelevision newsEntertainment News

'Aaj Ka Star Punch': Nia Sharma slams slut-shamers on social media!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK