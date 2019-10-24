Telly Tattle: Nia Sharma roped in for Naagin; Choti Sarrdaarni stars fly to Austria

Nia Sharma has been roped in for the fourth outing of the mythical thriller, Naagin. On Wednesday, she did a look test to play the shape-shifting cobra. Earlier, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani played the part.

Off to Austria

Choti Sarrdaarni actors Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrit Kaur and Kevina Tak are off to Mayrhofen, Austria, where the drama will now unfold. The trio will be shooting at the town known for skiing. From Amritsar to Film City to Austria, the show has moved places — literally.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary buys a team in Mrunal Jain and Kunal Thakkur's Tennis Premier League:

Founder of Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary buys the Punjab Franchise in the Tennis Premier League.

Siddharth who is the producer, writer and creator of the biggest magnum opus shows on television like Mahabharat, Porus and Radha Krishn bought the Punjab Bulls team in TPL recently.

When asked about this new venture he replied, "I am a tennis lover and play the game very often, when Kunal & Mrunal shared this initiative with me of how this league will help promote tennis in India, I was sure that I wanted to be a part of this League and give the Top Players of our country such a great platform."

The League founded by Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain is scheduled this December and is happening under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. All the top players of the country have confirmed their participation in this League.

The League which was inaugurated last year by Mrs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in its second season. It has Tennis Legend Leander Paes as the owner of the Mumbai Franchise whereas Sonali Bendre and Rakul Preet Singh are the stakeholders in the Pune and Hyderabad teams respectively.

