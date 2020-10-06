Telly Tattle: Nikki Tamboli perfect fit for Bigg Boss 14?

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan feel Nikki Tamboli is a perfect fit for the show, can be one of the top 5 contenders of Bigg Boss 14. Nikki Tamboli not only managed to make the viewers of Bigg Boss fall in love with bold and bindass attitude but also excelled in impressing the seniors of the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. Her tenacity of standing by her words and her actions speaking loud enough has made her one of the most-watched out contestant of the Bigg Boss house. Nikki's accuracy and consistency in her attitude may it be in arguments or while working has highly pleased the seniors (Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan) so much that they claimed Nikki Tamboli to be a perfect fit for Bigg Boss and see her as one of the top 5 contenders of the season.

Playing mommy

Ekta Kapoor has roped in Supriya Shukla to play Amar Upadhyay's mother in Molkki. Shukla says, "I am playing the role of Prakashi Devi, a character with grey shades. She is not the typical daily soap mother-in-law. Rooted in reality, she has her own set of conflicts that make her the way she is."

Slambook: Rishina Kandhari

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of teleportation.

What do you do when you're sad?

Watch cat and dog videos on Instagram.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was falling from a high-rise building.

Your worst project?

Tashan-e-Ishq.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Jennifer Lopez.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news