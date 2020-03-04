Telly tattle: Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi set major couple goals

The colour code

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays Mehar, and Avinesh Rekhi, who is seen as Sarabjit, on Choti Sarrdaarni are setting new couple goals. The duo is wearing colour-coordinated outfits on the show. Says Ahluwalia, "Our characters understand each other well. They share an amazing chemistry. To represent this, we decided to coordinate our clothes as well."

Home matters

After doing the film festival rounds, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's short film Ghar Ki Murgi starring small screen actor Sakshi Tanwar drops on a digital platform on March 7. Written by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is a slice-of-life journey of a woman finding her true self in a world of family and responsibility.

