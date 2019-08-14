Telly tattle: Niti Taylor ringed with her love life; Shashank Vyas' fan moment with Surekha Sikri

television

Neeti Taylor exchanges ring with her love life, while Shashank Vyas lauds his on-screen grandmother Surekha Sikri

Neeti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

Ishqbaaaz and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Niti Taylor has got engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa. She shared the news on social media. Taylor wrote, "We are all a little weird and life's a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love (sic)." There had been speculation that Taylor had tied the knot, but the actor maintains there's still time for the saat pheras.

Ties that bind

Balika Vadhu co-stars Shashank Vyas and Surekha Sikri share a great rapport. Considering she bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actor, it was reason enough for Vyas to catch up with his on-screen grandmother. Sikri, who suffered a stroke, is undergoing physiotherapy and on the road to recovery. She is hoping to be in ship-shape to attend the awards ceremony.

Shivin Narang and Karishma Tanna are new besties in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

The cast of season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making the most of their Bulgaria trip as shooting commences in Europe and slaying her diva looks like never before is Qayamat Ki Raat star Karishma Tanna, who was recently seen raising temperatures courtesy her sizzling chemistry with co-contestant Shivin Narang. The two were seen recreating scenes from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, or as Shivin claimed in his Instagram post and fans went berserk drooling over the flood of pictures.

In the shared pictures, which the two stars posted on their respective Instagram handle, Karishma can be seen donning a hot mustard cut-sleeves top with a plunging neckline, paired with a short beige skirt which flaunted her well-toned legs and completed the look with beige slippers. Shivin, on the other hand, was dressed a sky blue hoodie teamed with white denim jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

While Karishma captioned the post, "Life is always better when you are laughing. Don't u think so??? #khatronkekhiladi #bulgaria The two posers @shivin7 (sic)", Shivin captioned them, "Our YJHD pose @karishmaktanna . #khatronkekhiladi #kkk10 #bulgaria #sofia (sic)." Well, the friendship day has gone but it's perfect to brew friendship any day anytime just like hot coffee in Monsoons.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates