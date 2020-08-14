Telly Tattle: No Nach Baliye this year; Jasmin Bhasin's big break

The pandemic has taken a toll on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The channel has decided to postpone the new season to 2021. There was buzz that work had begun on the show's 10th outing, with Karan Johar as producer.

But given the current scenario, the filmmaker finds himself in the centre of the nepotism debate, it was decided to push the 2020 season. Last year, Salman Khan had produced the show with Raveena Tandon Thadani and Ahmed Khan as judges. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary had emerged victorious.

Jasmin Bhasin's big break

Jasmin Bhasin, who is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India and Funhit Main Jaari, is eyeing Bollywood. She is said to be in talks, but mum's the word for now. Bhasin has been dropping hints by sharing pictures from a photoshoot.

Vikas Sethi to launch a production house with a comedy web series

Vikas Sethi has ventured into productions along with his wife Jhanvi Sethi and their production company is called VJ Pictures. They are launching their company with a comedy show that will be a five episode web series. The actor, who has been part of TV shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin Toh Hoga", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" and "Sasural Simar Ka", revealed that he has already done the location recce but couldn't start shoot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The name of our production house is VJ Pictures. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we couldn't start the shoot. I had gone to Jaisalmer for recce and as soon as I came back the lockdown was announced. I have to shoot it in Rajasthan and it's not possible right now to take a crew and travel, and because we will be traveling from Mumbai they will put us straight in quarantine so we are waiting for things to get back to normal," the "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" actor said. Sharing details of the show, he said, "It's a five-episode web series that we are going to produce. It's a comedy show about a phone call which leads to chaos. We have not registered the name yet, but tentatively it's titled 'Phone Ka Jhol'."

Vikas even revealed that during the lockdown they have developed six to seven stories, which are a comedy, a thriller, and another a story about a young teen girl's life. Any plans of producing TV shows? "I still want to get the experience of producing first and then get into TV. TV needs a huge moolah. You need to invest at least a crore to start a show. You have to make the set, then you need to run the show for at least three months, you have to pay for it at first and then later you start getting recovery, and if the show doesn't do well then they will take it off air in six months. Then you land up into lots of problems. So I am still learning, that's definitely the plan, eventually I want to produce a TV show, but not right now," Vikas signed off.

Looks matter?

Saahil Uppal plays the lead in the upcoming show, Pinjara Khoobsoorti Ka, which deals

with love and self-liberation. "My character Omkar likes to surround himself with beautiful people. I watched international shows to get the nuances right," says Uppal, who was earlier seen on Ek Shringaar —Swabhiman.

