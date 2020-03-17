Telly Tattle: No respite for Rishina Kandhari and Vijayendra Kumeria amid Coronavirus outbreak

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein actor Rishina Kandhari and Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria have been busy at work. A lack of banked episodes does not allow them to take a break despite the current situation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's special episode on Coronavirus

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will dedicate a special episode on Coronavirus and educate the public on basic hygiene to maintain to keep the virus at bay.

The episode will see Iyer returning from work and announcing to the purush mandal of Gokuldham Society about him receiving the additional responsibility of supervising a new project. When Jethaa Lal steps forward to congratulate him, Iyer refuses to shake his hand and instead just does a Namaste. Taking offence Jethaa Lal backs off and complains that he felt insulted by Iyer's gesture. That is when everyone advises him that it is better to avoid physical contact in today's time due to the virus. Just when everyone agrees that for the next few days people should indeed avoid close physical proximity with others, Sodhi enters the compound with a large hello and comes forward to hug everyone in his inimitable style. Everyone tries to avoid Sodhi's bear hug and run away from him. Sodhi is unable to fathom why people are avoiding his 'jhappi' and chases them.

Finally, Taarak Mehta makes him realize that people are wary of physical contact due to the Coronavirus and maybe Sodhi too should keep his grand hug away for a few days.

Amrita Prakash to make an entry in Patiala Babes

Patiala Babes is a show which portrays one of the purest relationships of two sisters, Ashnoor Kaur (Mini) and Saisha Bajaj (Arya). After the demise of Mini's mother and stepfather, Mini is seen taking responsibility of her stepsister Saisha and her mother's restaurant Patiala Babes. Sourabh Raaj Jain, who also became a part of this crusade, post the leap, has been loved by the audience for his role of a chef. As per the twist in the storyline, the show will have gorgeous Amrita Prakash who will essay the role of Neil aka Sourabh Raaj Jain as an estranged wife.

In the show, the audience will see how the entry of Isha (Amrita Prakash) ex-wife of Neil will bring a big change in the lives of Mini and Sourabh. Watch Patiala Babes on Sony Entertainment Television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates