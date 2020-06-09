Telly Tattle: Nothing can stop Lubna Salim; Aasiya Kazi's 'S' connection

Just before the shoot of the last episode of Bhalla Calling Bhalla, Lubna Salim developed an eye infection. "We tried to mask it in several ways, but later decided to incorporate it in the script because we were on a deadline," says the actor.

Obsessed with S

It is a lucky coincidence that all of Aasiya Kazi's on-screen names begin with the letter S. She says, "I never realised the letter 'S' connection until I took up Tenali Rama [where she plays Sharda]. And touchwood, all the shows I have done, did well."

All is well

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arhaan Khan cleared the air about his friendship with long-time friend Prince Narula going sour. "Prince is like a brother. We've known each other since ages. We have no issues," says the actor.

Slambook: Mandana Karimi

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly and spread love.

Who did you last fantasise about?

British actor Rizwan Ahmed.

One bitchy comment you made to a co-actor?

Told Karanvir [Bohra] to stop being a diva to his face.

One thing on your wishlist?

To work with Mira Nair.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Sharon Stone.

