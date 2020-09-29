Telly tattle: Ode to daddy; Sooraj Thapar joins the gang in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal

Set to make an entry in Mere Sai, Chhaya Kadam hopes she made her dad proud. "My father would have been proud of me if he was alive," says the actor, who has played diverse roles in critically acclaimed films like Sairat and Andhadhun.

Back on set!

Sooraj Thapar is joining the gang — Ali Asgar, Vishaal Kotian, Charu Asopa and Aditi Sajwan — in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. Thapar, who plays the role of Kamran, Birbal's nemesis, says, "I was initially afraid to step out of my house, but as I started shooting, my fears were alleviated."

End of an era

Ishq Subhan Allah is all set to bid adieu to fans on October 2 after two seasons. "I have lived the character of Kabeer for almost two years. The role has had a profound impact on my life," says Adnan Khan as he wraps up the shoot.

Slambook: Nyra Banerjee

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

Their language and personality.

Your celebrity crush?

Michele Morrone.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was jobless.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

To the ancient Egyptian era that was ruled by pharaohs.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Anne Hathaway.

Vivian Dsena on maintaining a low profile

Actor Vivian Dsena is a household name in India and many parts of international showbiz too. His choice of shows have created a route for him that takes him directly to his fans’ heart. However, unlike many other stars, Vivian is known to keep a low profile and not follow the mantra of attending parties and networking to get more work. The actor, who was last seen in the popular television show Shakti, feels the hype around the ‘need to party’ is uncalled for.

Khushboo Kamal makes a memorable trip to Ahmedabad!

Actor Khushboo Kamal, who is best known for her role in producers Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli’s shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai and film Ankur Arora Murder Case is dedicated to her work and schedule. However, recently when she had to travel to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for certain work commitments, the actor also decided to satiate the travel bug in her heart.

