Telly tattle: Pallavi Joshi is back to hosting; Paritosh Tripathi to be comedy show judge

Pallavi Joshi is set to return to hosting duties with her YouTube show, Bharat Ki Baat. The National Award-winning actor says, "I feel privileged to be part of the show as it gives me the opportunity to know my country and all the good associated with it."

Making a move

Kumkum Bhagya actor Ribbhu Mehra is making his web debut. The actor will be seen in the second instalment of ALTBalaji's XXX, where he will play a cosmetic surgeon. Mehra's character, we hear, is pivotal to the show, which will air in February.

Ruling comedy

Actor-writer Paritosh Tripathi has been roped in to judge a comedy show on Voot. Joining him will be Monalisa of Bigg Boss fame. He says, "I am a judge on Comedy Mahasabha. The audience will enjoy Monalisa and my chemistry."

Slambook

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of invisibility.

One secret that no one knows about you?

I love to take long baths.

The last nightmare you had?

That I transformed into a frog.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

I wish to travel back to 9/11 and not let the Twin Towers fall.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Ryan Gosling.

