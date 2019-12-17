Search

Telly tattle: Paras Madaan in awe of Jennifer Winget

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 14:16 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Paras Madaan feels great to share screen space with Jennifer Winget; Abhishek Kapur and Anjum Fakih have a fall.

Paras Madaan
Paras Madaan

Paras Madaan, who is set to enter Beyhadh 2 alongside Jennifer Winget, is in awe of his co-star. He says, "It's great to share screen space with Jennifer. I've watched the first instalment and she was splendid in it."

Had a great fall

Pic

As part of a game on Zee Rishtey Awards, Abhishek Kapur had to carry Anjum Fakih and race to the finish line. On reaching mid-way, Kapur lost balance and dropped Fakih, leaving the audience in splits.

Slambook

Hunar Hali

Hunar

One thing you will never share with anyone?
My toothbrush.

Your celebrity crush?
Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The last nightmare you had?
I dreamt that I was trapped in an ice cave wrestling polar bears.

Your guilty pleasure movie?
How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Your last fantasy?
My husband in Superman costume.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK