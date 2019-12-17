Telly tattle: Paras Madaan in awe of Jennifer Winget

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Paras Madaan, who is set to enter Beyhadh 2 alongside Jennifer Winget, is in awe of his co-star. He says, "It's great to share screen space with Jennifer. I've watched the first instalment and she was splendid in it."

Had a great fall

As part of a game on Zee Rishtey Awards, Abhishek Kapur had to carry Anjum Fakih and race to the finish line. On reaching mid-way, Kapur lost balance and dropped Fakih, leaving the audience in splits.

Slambook

Hunar Hali

One thing you will never share with anyone?

My toothbrush.

Your celebrity crush?

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The last nightmare you had?

I dreamt that I was trapped in an ice cave wrestling polar bears.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Your last fantasy?

My husband in Superman costume.

