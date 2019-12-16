Telly Tattle: Paritosh Tripathi and Geeta Kapoor's quick Goa vacay

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

TV actor Paritosh Tripathi took an off from his hectic work schedule and whisked off to Goa. His rakhi sister choreographer Geeta Kapoor also accompanied him and the duo was chilling in Goa, enjoying the beach life.

Commenting on his Goa vacay, Paritosh said, "I was planning to spend a few days at Goa, since a very long time now. Goa holiday happened because of my sister Geeta Di (Geeta Kapoor). One day she said let's go Goa and we randomly happened to take a mini-vacation."

The actor shared a few pictures on his Instagram account as well. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram à¤°à¤à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¤® #à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾ # A post shared by Paritosh Tripathi (@iamparitoshtripathi) onDec 11, 2019 at 1:14am PST

View this post on Instagram #Goa #firstlook @geeta_kapurofficial di A post shared by Paritosh Tripathi (@iamparitoshtripathi) onDec 8, 2019 at 3:08am PST

Pleasant surprise

Riya Shukla plays the lead in the upcoming show, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. The actor, who was seen in films like Nil Battey Sannata (2016) and Hichki (2018), makes her TV debut. The actor says, "I was at home in Lucknow when I suddenly got a call for the show. It came as a surprise."

Same stuff

Sanjay Gandhi and Heital Puniwala have no fear of being typecast on the small screen. The two feature in Ekta Kapoor's new show, Naagin 4, in roles they have been seen in umpteen times before. Gandhi plays a businessman and Puniwala a baddie. Being out of sight is out of mind, so they don't mind doing the same stuff.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates