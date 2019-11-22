Telly Tattle: Paritosh Tripathi reveals Sonu Pathak's marriage date

We all have that one friend who's wedding is the best day of our life. We all do our best just to be a part of that occasion, likewise, actor Paritosh Tripathi is all set to attend his best friend and co-star Sonu Pathak's wedding in Faridabad on 30th November 2019.

The actor has rescheduled his work and kept himself free just to attend Sonu Pathak's wedding. Now days Paritosh is busy shopping for the wedding, he wants to be the best groom's man. He has chosen different outfits for all occasions.

On that Paritosh comments "I and Sonu have known each other for a very long time now. He is a brother to me from another mother. We have also shared the screen together in the show 'Lagavo Boli'. Ever since I have known about the wedding date, I have rescheduled my shoot and events and kept myself free from 27th to 30th November 2019. I don't want to miss any rituals at his wedding. I have started my shopping for his wedding and have also written a special poem for the new couple."

I gained 12 Kgs for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Varun Badola



Varun Badola

A lot of times we see television actors go the extra mile to portray their character perfectly. From picking up nuances from relatable stories to changing their lifestyle to fit in their character's shoes, Varun Badola has already been inspired by his real-life incidences for his role as a father. But for a method actor like Varun, who boils the ocean for his characters, yet again raised the bar. In a recent conversation, Varun revealed that he gained 12 kilos for his character as Amber Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Essaying the character of a grumpy father in his 50s, Varun Badola gained a lot of weight to show his gut and even coaxed the makers to opt for the salt and pepper look for Amber Sharma's role. Says Varun, "Amber Sharma is like a regular father who you're likely to see in your daily life who are very close to their daughters. I gained 12 kgs for my role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan to get a typical middle-age dad look. Television dad's look very unrealistic with a young avatar, I wanted Amber Sharma's character to be believable and relatable at the same time. I even pestered the producers to let me have the salt and pepper look too."

The show is based on an urban lifestyle and boasts of a fresh concept revolving around the inter-dependency of the father-daughter duo. Varun, who is himself a father, found it rather amusing to play the part of Ambar. It will be exciting to watch Varun and Anjali light up the television screen with their beautiful relationship.

Watch Varun Badola as Amber Sharma in SET's new show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday-Thursday at 10 PM.

&TV presents for the first-time on Hindi GEC –Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar



Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar poster

&TV is set to launch a socio-drama titled Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar which will present Dr Ambedkar's never-told-before life story. Produced by Smriti Shinde's SOBO Films, the show is an inspirational story of Ambedkar and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.

Talking about this new offering, Vishnu Shankar, Business Head, &TV said, "Dr. B.R. Ambedakar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with the Indians across the country, even today. His ability to challenge and mobilize a revolution that redefined the democracy for the Indian soil made him the greatest leader of our times. We are proud to present a show on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which is, in fact, a first for the Hindi GEC space. I'm sure his story will inspire and touch the hearts of Indians far and wide."

Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar will premiere on December 17th, 2019 at 8:00 pm on &TV

