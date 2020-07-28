Telly Tattle: Pooja Banerjee used her niece's picture to depict her childhood in Kumkum Bhagya

Pooja Banerjee, who is the latest entrant on Kumkum Bhagya used her niece's picture to depict her childhood in the daily soap. She says, "I looked similar to my niece when I was a child. In addition to that, she would be thrilled to watch herself on television. I am just glad that the pictures fit beautifully."

Pravisht Mishra turns into a fitness instructor on the sets of Barrister Babu

Pravisht Mishra, popularly known as Anirudh Roy Choudhary from Barrister Babu, is a firm believer in solo workouts. In fact, the actor has turned into a fitness instructor for his co-stars on the sets and is often seen teaching them doing squats. The actor believes that freehand solo workouts are a great way to strengthen one's core which helps build immunity. Commenting on the same Pravisht Mishra said, "We are all trying to get used to the new normal. And during this time, working out is very important as we need to boost our immunity levels. Since my co-stars and I are not able to hit the gym given the current circumstances, I thought we could practice working out on the sets. We have started doing freehand exercises like squats almost everyday. I have always been a proponent of freehand exercises because you can do them anytime and you don’t need any special equipment. Also, It feels nice to be teaching them as we have a lot of fun working out between takes!"

Slambook: Shashank Arora

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of immortality like Peter Pan.

The last nightmare you had?

That my parents and best friend were no more.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

I would just go to the future to escape the present crisis.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Emile Hirsch, Tom Hardy and Benicio Del Toro.

What is that something you will not be doing in 10 years?

I would not be joining politics or fighting over religion.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news