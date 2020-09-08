Telly Tattle: Pragati Mehra starts podcast to discuss relationships

During the lockdown, Pragati Mehra kickstarted her own podcast to discuss relationships. She says, "Being an RJ comes naturally to me. P.O.V by Prags dissects anything that makes or breaks a relationship. My inability to maintain a relationship gives me a PhD on hosting this podcast."

Slambook: Kunwar Vikram Soni

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Love Story 2050 (2008).

Who is your security blanket?

My sisters.

The last nightmare you had?

That I accidentally deleted my own music video from YouTube.

On thing you cannot do?

Cannot swim to save my life.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Michele Morrone.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

Their lips.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news