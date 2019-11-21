MENU

Telly tattle: Preity Zinta begins shooting for her American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 10:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Preity Zinta and Vir Das will be seen playing an Indian couple in the sitcom Fresh Off The Boat

Preity Zinta

Preity G Zinta has begun shooting for the American sitcom, Fresh Off The Boat. She shared a picture from the green room and wrote, "The first day is over and I'm still alive, not shaking with nervous energy. It's amazing how a change of scene can make you feel like a newcomer (sic)." Zinta and Vir Das play an Indian couple.

Roop ek, chehre anek

Namit

Namish Taneja, who plays Vivek Vardhan Singh on Vidya, is proving to be the master of disguises. He is leaving no stone unturned to perform it perfectly. Currently, the show's track revolves around the antagonist's birthday celebration. He makes his entry and exit in the bash in different identities to take on the evil elements. Taneja says, "The track requires me to play a villager, a Punjabi and a South Indian. I look at it as an opportunity to test my acting skills. I also got a chance to learn three different dialects. Acting is all about adapting to the role."

Rhythm divine

Suresh Richa

Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar is lending his voice to a track in the mythological, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi — Kahani Mata Rani Ki. He will be accompanied by Mahi ve singer Richa Sharma. The makers are incorporating a nine-day Jagrata song for which they wanted well-known singers. The shoot for the special episode will be held shortly. Veteran singer Madhushree has sung the show's title track.

