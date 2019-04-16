Telly tattle: Reyhna Pandit adopts fruit diet for 12 days; here's why

television

While Reyhna Pandit is following a fruit diet, Tanuj Virwani is following a strict no-carb diet.

Reyhna Pandit

Reyhna Pandit is up for challenge

Fitness enthusiast Reyhna Pandit has adopted a fruit diet for 12 days. The Manmohini actor says, "I eat two to three apples and drink a bottle of juice for every meal as part of the diet, supplementing it with regular workouts."

Tanuj Virwani's losing oodles

Required to shed a few kilos for his next web series, Poison, Tanuj Virwani followed a strict no-carb diet. "I also worked out twice a day, and did heavy weight training," said the actor, who lost about 11 kilos in two months.

Adnan Sami's fondness for Argyadeep Ghosh

Adnan Sami, one of the judges on The Voice, has developed a fondness for contestant Argyadeep Ghosh. So touched was Sami by his singing that he promised to attend Ghosh's wedding and perform the rituals that a parent does.

Shivangi Joshi bought her dream car and thanked her mentor Rajan Shahi

This is a dream situation every mentor wants to be in. When his disciple or protege remembers him every time they reach a new high in their life. That is what happened when Naira (Shivangi Joshi) from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bought her dream luxury car and called her mentor Rajan Shahi and took him for a drive. Rajan Shahi is known for his casting and his ability to spot talent. Shivangi is an example of that. Her portrayal of Naira has given a different dimension to the show. Rajan took to his social media handle to share his joy. He wrote, "Today is a proud moment Shivangi. This new car you bought symbolises the hard work and honesty towards work. You have made a benchmark and this will take you to a new journey full of peace, happiness, success and prosperity. Thanks for giving me the respect."

The post and the picture of them both speak louder than words. A touching moment for both.

Harsh Rajput Slambook

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of invisibility.

Your celebrity crush?

Sara Ali Khan.

The last nightmare you had?

I dreamt that my soul was leaving my body for good.

Your guilty pleasure film?

The American Pie series.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Vikrant Massey because he is a close friend.

