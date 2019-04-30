Telly tattle: Ridheema Tiwari talks about rejections in her early career

television

Pooja Banerjee wins Woman of the Match in the history of Box Cricket League, while Deepika Singh is off to her second honeymoon. More television gossips inside!

Ridheema Tiwari

Ridheema Tiwari's tough times

Divya Drishti actor Ridheema Tiwari says that rejection in the early stages of her career shaped her. "Not being accepted [for parts] affected me. I took up the smallest of roles, observed seniors and that helped me reach where I am today."

Meiyang Chang's family on board

Singer-actor Meiyang Chang had the unique opportunity to play on-screen son to his real parents for the second season of Viu's Love Lust And Confusion. He says, "This is the first time they've acted on camera, and I am over the moon."

Deepika Singh's second honeymoon

Before she dives headlong into the shoot of her new daily soap Kavach, Deepika Singh indulged in some we-time with director husband Rohit Raj Goyal. The couple headed to Goa for a quick holiday, or as Singh puts it "a second honeymoon".

Slambook - Shweta Basu Prasad

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of teleportation.

Your celebrity crush?

Mark Ruffalo and Bradley Cooper.

The last nightmare you had?

That someone stole all my clothes.

One thing on your wishlist?

To go skydiving.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Not a gay encounter, but I have a crush on Tamannaah Bhatia and Lisa Ray.

Pooja Banerjee wins Woman of the Match in the history of Box Cricket League!

The beautiful Pooja Banerjee who is well known for her stints in Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2 streaming on ALTBalaji will now be showing her sportsmanship on the pitch of Box Cricket League. The digital platform which is well known for its engaging content will stream India's first ever sports reality show- BCL. BCL will be also be seen on ALTBalaji app where six teams with 150 well-known television faces will compete against each other in what they call as the ‘Baap’ of all Reality Shows.

Pooja who is playing for the team Goa Killers has been lauded for being a talented sportswoman. She also won the Best Player of The Match along with Women of the Match! For the first time ever, a woman has won a player of the match in Box Cricket League.

Talking about her experience Pooja mentioned, "I was the connoisseur of all eyes at BCL! There was much pressure on me as it was a very critical moment for our team but it turned out to be a success. Though I have never played cricket earlier I enjoyed Box Cricket League. I had a hattrick for 6 sixes that even Ekta Kapoor applauded me for my performance."

Talking about her injury at the match Pooja says, "Once while making a run I fell flat on my face. I had my lips swollen and the fellow actors thought I had got a lip job done!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates