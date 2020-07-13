Telly tattle: Riya Shukla all set to transform from Pinky to Imarti on Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

Riya Shukla will be transforming from Pinky to Imarti on Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. As the show has resumed shooting, the makers are providing a twist in the tale. Imarti is a small-town girl with buck teeth and nerdy glasses. She has her own hidden agenda and will lead the story in a new direction in the upcoming fresh episodes.

Reunion time

Ruslaan Mumtaz is the new entry in the long-running soap, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. He plays businessman Varun who is linked with protagonist Abir's (Shaheer Sheikh) sister. Mumtaz and Sheikh have known each other for over a decade. They refer to themselves as the 'telly bros'. The show has provided them a chance to reconnect. "While on-screen, we will be seen as rivals, in real life it's a reunion of old pals," says Mumtaz.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. In 2013, he made his television debut with the role of Dhruv in Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He has also acted in films like Jabariya Jodi and Yeh Saali Aashiqui. On August 2, he's all set to turn 38 as it is his birthday!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news