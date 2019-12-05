MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Telly tattle: Ruhi Chaturvedi gets hitched to actor-boyfriend Shivendra Om Saaniyol

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 09:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendra Om Saaniyol got married at Jaipur

Actors at Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendra Om Saaniyol's wedding
Actors at Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendra Om Saaniyol's wedding

Kundali Bhagya actor Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays Sherlyn, got hitched to actor boyfriend Shivendraa Om Saainiyol in Jaipur. Co-stars Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani, Abhishek Kapur and Supriya Shukla took time off the shoot to attend the festivities. Arya danced on the Duniya song from Luka Chuppi. She says, "The team of Kundali Bhagya did a dance performance. As we were part of the bride's squad, we stole Shivendraa's jootis." Wonder what he gifted them in exchange?

Shraddha

Time to judge

MasabaMasaba Gupta has confirmed that she will be one of the judges on Supermodel Of The Year on MTV. "I couldn't have asked for a better platform to debut on as the show dwells on a genre that's close to my heart," Gupta says.

TV calling

Shekhar

Shekhar Kapur is all set to wield the directorial baton for a TV series. He will reunite with Elizabeth (1998) writer Michael Hirst for a new series, Ibis Trilogy, based on novelist Amitav Ghosh's historical fiction. "Really excited by the script... Micheal and I worked together on Elizabeth, and since then, he has become the world's most successful series writer on TV," Kapur tweeted.

Cop act

Amal

Amal Sehrawat, who is better known as Jagga from Choti Sarrdaarni, has a reason to smile. He has fulfilled his dream to showcase some action in the family drama. He says, "Every actor needs validation from time-to-time and I am no exception. The new track involves Jagga to acquire the disguise of a cop." This is the first time he is playing a police officer, so being in uniform is quite a feat for him.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK