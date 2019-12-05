Telly tattle: Ruhi Chaturvedi gets hitched to actor-boyfriend Shivendra Om Saaniyol
Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendra Om Saaniyol got married at Jaipur
Kundali Bhagya actor Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays Sherlyn, got hitched to actor boyfriend Shivendraa Om Saainiyol in Jaipur. Co-stars Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani, Abhishek Kapur and Supriya Shukla took time off the shoot to attend the festivities. Arya danced on the Duniya song from Luka Chuppi. She says, "The team of Kundali Bhagya did a dance performance. As we were part of the bride's squad, we stole Shivendraa's jootis." Wonder what he gifted them in exchange?
Time to judge
Masaba Gupta has confirmed that she will be one of the judges on Supermodel Of The Year on MTV. "I couldn't have asked for a better platform to debut on as the show dwells on a genre that's close to my heart," Gupta says.
TV calling
Shekhar Kapur is all set to wield the directorial baton for a TV series. He will reunite with Elizabeth (1998) writer Michael Hirst for a new series, Ibis Trilogy, based on novelist Amitav Ghosh's historical fiction. "Really excited by the script... Micheal and I worked together on Elizabeth, and since then, he has become the world's most successful series writer on TV," Kapur tweeted.
Cop act
Amal Sehrawat, who is better known as Jagga from Choti Sarrdaarni, has a reason to smile. He has fulfilled his dream to showcase some action in the family drama. He says, "Every actor needs validation from time-to-time and I am no exception. The new track involves Jagga to acquire the disguise of a cop." This is the first time he is playing a police officer, so being in uniform is quite a feat for him.
