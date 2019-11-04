Telly Tattle: Sahil Khattar and Shruti Pathak are in love!

YouTuber Sahil Khattar, who plays Syed Kirmani in '83, and singer Shruti Pathak are a couple. The two met through common friends. The Shubhaarambh singer had visited him in England when he was shooting for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Sahil makes his Bollywood debut with the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83.

The film is helmed by Kabir Khan traces the journey of India's former Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev. It majorly highlights the time when India won its maiden World Cup at the Lords' in London. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his on-screen wife as Romi Dev.

No flag pin in the Bigg Boss 13 house for Tehseen Poonawalla

Tehseen Poonawalla

Tehseen Poonawalla does not step out without wearing the Indian flag pin. While entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, he was asked to remove it. The reality show's makers do not want him to wear it in the house. He says, "I have been wearing it for almost a decade. For me, India is my identity. It's disappointing that I cannot wear it but they have their reasons," he says.

Going clean

Vijayendra Kumeria

Sufiyana Pyaar Mera actor Vijayendra Kumeria now sports a new look. After almost five years, the TV actor has shaved off his beard. As the current track of the romantic saga needed him to look younger, the creative team asked him to get rid of his facial fuzz. The actor's wife, Preeti Bhatia, got a shock when he reached home as she prefers his bearded look. We guess he will be regrowing it soon.

