Telly Tattle: Salman Khan to rope in ex Sangeeta Bijlani for Nach Baliye?

television

The show, produced by Salman Khan, features former lovers as contestants. So why can't Sallu have one of his exes on the show as well?

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani

Is Salman Khan roping in ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani to judge the upcoming season of Nach Baliye? The show, produced by Khan, features former lovers as contestants. So why can't Sallu have one of his exes on the show as well? The two were to get hitched in 1994. Wedding cards had been printed but Bijli decided to call it off as she felt Sallu was getting too close to Somy Ali!

A matter of honour

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave features in a tribute video that celebrates the valour of soldiers who took part in the Kargil war. The Tujhe Bhulega Na Tera Hindustan track has been composed to mark 20 years of the 1999 Kargil war. Dave is honoured to be part of the video, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Mary Kom, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Vicky Kaushal. His parents were teachers at army schools, so he has an old connect with Army personnel.

Meal deal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kawach 2 actor Shirin Sewani makes her big screen debut in the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana. She plays Sona's sister in the film. The two shared a warm camaraderie on the set in Amritsar where a major chunk of the film was shot. Their love for local food saw them bond. As Sewani considers herself a good cook, she would often whip up meals for the unit. Sona in particular relished it.

