Telly tattle: Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, October 3, the unit of Naagin 5 stopped shooting after lead actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19. He is quarantining at home. Malhotra plays the antagonist Veer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. Co-actors and crew members have been asked to undergo tests and the set is being sanitised. "I am under strict medical supervision. I hope to return soon and stronger," says Malhotra.

Time off

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave features in the Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi-starrer Bell Bottom. While shooting in Glasgow for Ranjit M Tewari's espionage thriller, he took time off to visit the tourist spots. He also squeezed in a trip to Edinburgh. "The weather is perfect. There are several picturesque locations that I have captured on camera. It provides for an amazing backdrop for a movie," says Dave, who is now keen to focus on Bollywood and digital shows.

And as the team of the film wrapped up shooting, this is what the actor had to say about working with Akshay Kumar and the whole unit, have a look at his Instagram post right here:

Bell Bottom is all set for a release on April 2, 2021.

