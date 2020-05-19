Telly tattle: Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion today

Actors of the popular TV show Shararat- Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat -- including Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul -- have decided to surprise their fans with a virtual reunion during the lockdown. The cast will go live on Facebook on Tuesday. Giving the update, Karanvir took to Instagram and wrote: "The #shararat gang is coming live tommorrow 19th May at 7pm from my @facebook fan page @karanvirbohraofficialpage. Do log in and share our 'Shararat' moments."

Online Shararat reunion ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³

Calling all shararat fans to join us tomorrow at 7pm as we go live from https://t.co/rFv2hDATE2 19th May 2020 with my shararat costars @SethShruti @additemalik @harshvasishth @simplekaulpics #FacebookLive pic.twitter.com/8ahYvop9OP — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 18, 2020

The show was aired on Star Plus channel from 2003-2007. It was loosely based on the lines of American show "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch".

Actors like Farida Jalal, Aditi Malik, Poonam Narula, Harsh Vasishth, and Shoma Anand were also part of the show.

Till the end

Despite being a Hindu Punjabi, Amit Tandon is keen on observing the Roza for his wife. He says, "My wife maybe a Sardarni, but she connects with Islam. I wanted to support her by keeping the fast. The first two days were tough, but it will get better."

Meeting idol

As re-runs of RadhaKrishna and Mahabharata air on TV, Sumedh Mulgadkar, who played Krishn in the former, would like to meet Nitish Bharadwaj. He says he had taken inspiration from Bharadwaj, who played the part in BR Chopra's classic.

