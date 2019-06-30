Telly tattle: Shashank Khaitan's fanboy moment with Naezy; Ankitta Sharma roped in for web show

television

Punjabi tadka

Amal Sehrawat, who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is back on the tube with Choti Sardarni. He has been watching a lot of Punjabi films as he plays a typical Punjab da puttar.

Web route

Swabhimaan actor Ankitta Sharma has been roped in for the web show, Ishq Aaj Kal, which is a spin-off from the TV show, Ishq Subhanallah. She plays a bindaas girl. Angad Hasija is her co-star. Sharing the excitement with fans, Ankitta wrote: "#IshqAajKal teaser out soon! Excited!?

#AaliyaJaffri #Zee5Originals @zee5 [sic]"

Dream fulfilled

Dhadak (2018) director Shashank Khaitan who is one of the judges on Dance Deewane had a fanboy moment when he met rapper Naezy. Khaitan, an amateur rapper, got a chance to share the stage with his idol on the reality show. The director also shared the glimpse on social media and captioned it: "#dancedeewane had the best time rapping with @naezythebaa ... 29th and 30th june ... 9 pm only on @colorstv ... @madhuridixitnene @arjunbijlani @thetusharkalia

