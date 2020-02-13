Search

Telly tattle: Shehnaaz Gill's 'swayamvar'; Pravisht Mishra thrilled about Barrister Babu

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 11:50 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill will choose a suitable match for her on the drama, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

Shehnaaz Gill
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? as soon as the Salman Khan-hosted reality show wraps up this weekend. The Punjabi actor will choose a suitable match for her on the drama, which goes on air from February 17. She knows how to play to the gallery and her swayamvar will provide her with another chance.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Pravisht Mishra plays the lead character, Aniruddh, in the new drama, Barrister Babu. He was thrilled to get an opportunity to drive a restored vintage car for a sequence in the show, which is set in pre-independence India. "I am a car lover and keep researching on the Internet about the old and new models. So, being at the wheel of one of the old beauties was some experience." He adds, "I felt I was transported into the past. I will cherish this memory."

