Telly tattle: Shikha Singh's materinity diaries; Balika Vadhu fame Avinash Mukherjee turns author

Pavitra Bhagya actor Aneri Vajani, who plays Praniti, faced a medical emergency due to a tooth fracture. As the pain was unbearable, she requested her dentist in Malad West to specially open the clinic for her. "Initially, I was sceptical given the current situation but undergoing surgery was the only option. The necessary safety precautions were taken," she says.

Pregnant pause

Shikha Singh Shah, best remembered as Aaliya in KumKum Bhagya, is chronicling her maternity diaries on Insta. Her latest is a monochrome picture flaunting her bump. She wrote that she is waiting for 'the good times ahead'.

How I lost it

Balika Vadhu actor Avinash Mukherjee turned author with Weight Loss: The Four Golden Ayurvedic Sutras. He is now working on the second part of the e-book. The actor was body-shamed while shooting for Sanskaar —Dharohar Apnon Ki after which he shed 16 kilos.

Mohsin Khan celebrates parents' anniversary

TV heartthrob Mohsin Khan is very close to his family. Whenever he gets time from his busy schedule, he tries to spend it with them. With the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the actor celebrated his parents' wedding anniversary in a special way. He got yummy sheer korma cakes for them from his baker-cum-choreographer friend Himanshu Gadani and his wife Eve, who bake mouth-watering desserts.

The "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" star shared some pics on his Instagram story from the celebration where he can be seen with his parents and brother. He even shared a few pics of the cake and thanked Himanshu and Eve for sending such flavoursome desserts along with messages from his fans too. Mohsin is one actor who surely believes life is all about loving your family.

