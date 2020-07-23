Telly tattle: Shivin Narang's final look; Onir's participation in Bigg Boss 14

Finale look

Shivin Narang has had a makeover ahead of the finale shoot of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has opted for a spiked look. The Ek Veer Ki Ardaas — Veera and Beyhadh 2 actor was waiting for salons to reopen to give his lockdown tresses a trendy look. Now, he can't stop looking in the mirror. Now that the salons have opened up, he decided to stun everyone with a stylish new hair-do. The new spiked hair combined with that sharp smile has left his fans mesmerized.

Shivin made his small screen debut with "Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year" in 2012. But he rose to fame with his character Ranvijay in "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera" in 2013. He has been part of other shows like "Internet Wala Love" and "Beyhadh 2", which went off-air during the lockdown. He also participated in the ninth season of the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Clueless Onir

Filmmaker Onir was taken aback to read his name among the probable list of contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. He took to Twitter to clear the air. "I woke up to read that I am one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 and I have no clue." Every year, several names are tossed around to create hype, before the final list is announced. It's all part of the reality show's drama.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was won by TV star Sidharth Shukla, while the runner-up was model Asim Riaz. Other finalists included television actress Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

