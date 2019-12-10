Telly tattle: Shraddha steps into Sridevi's shoes; Ranvijay Singh tries podcast

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shraddha Arya emulates Sridevi's Charlie Chaplin look (Mr India) in Kundali Bhagya. "My idol Sridevi had done it beautifully in Mr India. This is my favourite look for a disguise as it is inspired by such an iconic character," says Arya.

Speaking my mind

After Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha tries his hand at a podcast with Gaana. The podcast is a 10-episode podcast series featuring achievers, influencers and celebrities across India. The show is titled titled Life Ki Ranneeti.

Promoting talent

Colors teams up with makers of Subharambh to promote local artisans from Gujarat. They've enlisted artisans to create decorated dandiya sticks, embroidered umbrellas and painted matkas, which will be used extensively on the show.

Slambook

Vijayendra Kumeria

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to turn back time.

One object you wouldn't share?

Toothbrush.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

The uncensored version of American Pie.

If time travel was a possibility – where would you go?

I'll go back to last Saturday and attend my daughter's sports day.

Your worst project?

A documentary drama titled Target.

