Telly Tattle: Shweta Basu Prasad loses her eyebrows; Kalki Koechlin is fit as a fiddle

Shweta Basu Prasad plays a character who loses her brows in the upcoming teleplay, Gudiya Ki Shaadi. A bottle mix-up leads to the calamity. The actor says, "Samta Sagar's story is a comedy of errors that also has an inspiring message for girls who face ridicule." Beauty, as they say, is skin deep.

It's a long road ahead for Kalki

Shooting for the web series, Bhram, is making Kalki Koechlin fit as a fiddle. The unit is shooting in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. To reach the location of the shoot, the unit is either trekking the mountainous terrain or driving on a long winding road to the mountain top. The actor prefers to climb to the shooting spot, which takes about 45 minutes. It is also her way of working out while shooting and breathing clean and fresh air.

Wild talk with Ma Sheela, KJo

Karan Johar will be indulging in some "wild wild conversation" with Ma Anand Sheela, secretary of the late godman Bhagwan Rajneesh. The event, hosted by Sipping Thoughts, a platform focusing on women, and NGO Humans for Humanity, will be held on September 29 at Gurugram. Switzerland-based Sheela returns to India after 34 years.

Recently, she was in the news due to the Netflix series, Wild Wild Country, which narrated the story of Osho. KJo's protege Shakun Batra was planning a film on Osho with Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. When Aamir was asked if Shakun had discussed the project with him, Aamir had told IANS, "Yes, he has (discussed the project on Osho), but I am waiting to hear the script."

A source had revealed to mid-day, "Aamir wants to be completely sure before he signs on the dotted line. He has been meeting prosthetic experts to understand whether he will be able to look the part of Osho. He will also be required to sport a semi-bald pate for a portion in the film. Aamir will sport four different looks in the drama, which will begin with Osho's rise as a spiritual guru in India to his setting up base in the US. Considering the Netflix series, Wild Wild Country, piqued curiosity among cinephiles about Osho, Aamir is keen that they remain authentic to the subject."

