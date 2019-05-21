Telly Tattle: Simone Singh back on screen; Rajesh Kumar gains 15 kilos for next show

television

Television actress Simone Singh, who was last seen in the television show Ek Hasina Thi, is returning to TV screens with Bahu Begum, where she plays the character of Raziya

Simone Singh and Rajesh Kumar

Back on screen

Television and film actress, Simone Singh, who was last seen in the web show, Four More Shots Please! is all set to hit the telly screens once again. Simone Singh has been roped in to play Raziya in Bahu Begum. This is the second time she will be playing a Muslim character after Heena. "Strong roles empower an actor and that's exactly what Raziya is about," she says.

Gurus of dance

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who will soon return with the latest season of the show, Dance Deewane, considers Hollywood superstar Gene Kelly and Vyjayanthimala her idols. A source informs, "Madhuri thinks that they are the ultimate dance deewanas who inspire her to dance." Madhuri Dixit is known for her graceful dance moves and is popularly called the 'dhak dhak girl'.

Pile on the pounds

Rajesh Kumar of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame has gained 15 kilos for his role in Hamari Bahu Silk. "I was in the process of gaining weight when I was roped in to play Mr Kapadia in the show. Piling on the kilos is not as easy as it looks," he explains.

Madness for Shashank Vyas in Indonesia

Shashank Vyas is enjoying stardom in Indonesia. He was recently mobbed at the airport and wherever he went. His Indonesian female fans were drooling over his look and style. He says, "I enjoy visiting Indonesia every time. This was my third visit. I also bumped into Nakul Mehta and Zain Imam. It felt much every time I visit Indonesia I am amazed to see the excitement amongst the fans there. They went crazy for a selfie and a handshake. Mingling and spending time with them is a feeling that cannot be described in words. An artist works for this kind of appreciation from the audience. I am looking forward to my next visit to Indonesia already."

