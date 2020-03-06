Telly tattle: Sudhanshu Pandey's nod to his wife; Kasautii Zindagii Kay set for 8-year leap

Sudhanshu Pandey gave his nod to the upcoming show, Anupamaa, for the sake of wife, Mona. "When I heard the narration, the first thought that struck me was that I have to do this show. It's a tribute to my wife who selflessly looks after me and our kids, always putting us ahead of her needs," says Pandey who plays Vanraj, a typical Indian husband. The actor has dedicated the drama, co-starring Rupali Ganguly, to all homemakers "who are the real multi-taskers."

Twist in tale

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is taking an eight-year leap. Along with the change in plot, the makers have introduced new characters. Divya Drishti actor Parull Chaudhry and Kunal Thakur, who played Shahid Kapoor's friend in Kabir Singh (2019), are the latest additions to the show. It marks Thakur's debut on the small screen. It is said that Chaudhry will play Anurag's (Parth Samthaan) sister, Rakhi, who has returned from Canada.

