Telly Tattle: Superstar Singer contestant Sneha Shankar lent her voice for Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2

It appears that singers of music reality shows are bagging projects in the industry, rather quickly. After multiple offers were made to Indian Idol 11 contestant Sunny Hindustani, Sneha Shankar, who participated in Superstar Singer, has lent her voice to the title track of the telly series, Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2. "It is a beautiful love story," says the singer of the show that originally featured Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul.

Welcome relief from the dark

After his last hardcore action flick, Junglee, Akshay Oberoi is enjoying working on Ashima Chibber's KTina. The light-hearted project is turning out to be a pleasant break from the dark and heavy web shows, (The Test Case) that he's been part of. The film, starring Disha Patani, has wrapped up its first schedule.

Why's Neena jealous?

Neena Gupta is thrilled with the kind of work coming her way, but the actor says she feels envious of the younger generation of women in the industry, who are getting a chance play varied parts so early on in their careers. Gupta, 60, said, "Today, there are so many platforms and possibilities [for actors], so I get jealous. I wish I was younger now." Gupta has recently featured in films like Badhaai Ho and Mulk.

Kabir Khan shot The Forgotten Army like a film

Amazon Prime Video's next web series, The Forgotten Army has been creating immense buzz ever since the news came out of the show being one of the biggest OTT shows ever produced in India with the budget of Rs 150 Crores.

Shot at exquisite locations such as India, Singapore, and Thailand. The film is a monumental and a huge project. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the filmmaker had the same approach towards production and making as he does for a film. Not only this, to make us time travel in the era virtually the series was shoot extensively in real locations and shot it film a film.

The teaser begins with the men of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose playing the game of cricket, who are soon attacked by the enemies. From the characters to the backdrop, everything looks absolutely promising and well, mounted on 150 crores totally is believing looking at every frame from the show.

Created and Directed by the ace director Kabir Khan, 'The Forgotten Army' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 2020.

