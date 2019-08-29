Telly tattle: Sushant Singh Rajput impressed by Shantanu Maheshwari dance moves on Nach Baliye 9

television

Sushant Singh Rajput also told Shantanu Maheshwari that he is aware that he was part of World of Dance season 2 and America's Got Talent.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was impressed by Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke's dancing skills on Nach Baliye 9. The actor was on the reality show to promote his film Chhichhore. As SSR started off as a background dancer at awards shows, he knows what it takes to perfect the moves. Rajput also told Maheshwari that he is aware that he was part of World of Dance season 2 and America's Got Talent.

So with all his dancing talent, the lad has been quite flawless with his dance moves on the Nach Baliye stage this season, which has had him receive lots of accolades and praises from not only the judges and other contestants, but recently also Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput who was on the show a couple of days ago to promote an upcoming film.

Shares a source, "While watching Shantanu and Nityaami perform on stage, Sushant was thoroughly enjoying their act and even gave them a standing ovation along with the other contestants and celebrity guests. Sushant though was very impressed with Shantanu's dance moves and even told the lad how he loved his effortless way of dancing! Sushant also told Shantanu that he is now a big fan of his as well as his dynamic dancing."

Meri awaz suno



Ravi Dubey

Actor-anchor Ravi Dubey has lent his voice to the title track of the Zee5 web show, Jamai 2.0. The romantic thriller, features him along with Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur. It is the digital sequel of the television show, Jamai Raja. Producer Ashvini Yardi suggested that he try his hand at singing after seeing him rap on Rising Star 2, which he hosted. Dubey loved the idea and gave it a shot.

