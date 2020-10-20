Telly Tattle: Tannaz Irani back on set, after she injured her eye

Tannaz Irani, who plays Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat on Apna Bhi Time Aayega, recently injured her eye. Talking about her injury on Instagram she had wrote, "On Sunday night, while playing with my daughter, I accidentally ran into this iron jungle gym and bursted my eyelid and my skin tore near the ear as well. Luckily our neighbours came running for our help, and we rushed to the doctors. That is why, I was away from social media and my fans! [sic]"

"I am glad that my family did not ask me to take time off," says the actor who resumed shoot immediately.

She took to her Instagram account to share photos of her injury and wrote:

I will survive

Last seen in Nimki Mukhiya, Bhumika Gurung features in an episode of Savdhaan India. "I play a rape survivor who gets pregnant after the incident. I was emotionally devastated while shooting," says the actor.

Slambook: Avinash Mukherjee

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of time travelling.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

To go back to the 17th century and meet Shah Jahan and Mumtaz.

The last nightmare you had?

That I am all alone in Mumbai.

Place you were first kissed?

School bus.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Shah Rukh Khan.

A show/series you've recently binged on?

Paatal Lok.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news