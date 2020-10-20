Telly Tattle: Tannaz Irani back on set, after she injured her eye
Tannaz Irani recently injured her eye, while playing with her daughter. The actress is back on the sets.
Tannaz Irani, who plays Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat on Apna Bhi Time Aayega, recently injured her eye. Talking about her injury on Instagram she had wrote, "On Sunday night, while playing with my daughter, I accidentally ran into this iron jungle gym and bursted my eyelid and my skin tore near the ear as well. Luckily our neighbours came running for our help, and we rushed to the doctors. That is why, I was away from social media and my fans! [sic]"
"I am glad that my family did not ask me to take time off," says the actor who resumed shoot immediately.
She took to her Instagram account to share photos of her injury and wrote:
Good Morning everyone!! Weekdays are for fresh start, but today this soldier is down.ðÂÂÂ On Sunday night, while playing with my daughter, I accidentally ran into this iron jungle gym and bursted my eyelid and my skin tore near the ear as well. Luckily our neighbours came running for our help, and we rushed to the doctors. That is why, I was away from social media and my fans! Also, I was so glad we tried the blue glue strip instead of the stitches, hoping that my skin recovers quickly.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ I am absolutely thankful and also very glad that we have so many nice people around us, who came running to help us. Gives me so much hope and positivity!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Everyday I am learning, that we all are in this together, and never alone. ðÂÂªðÂÂ½ The producers are shooting with my dupe and are waiting for me to recover for the our new show Apna Time Bhi Aayega! #StayTuned. Can’t wait to resume work! Send me more such positive vibes to feel better, real sooooon! ðÂ¥° #Injured #ApnaTimeBhiAyega #Rajashri #cantwaittogoback #Actor #tannaz #iranian #tannazirani
Last seen in Nimki Mukhiya, Bhumika Gurung features in an episode of Savdhaan India. "I play a rape survivor who gets pregnant after the incident. I was emotionally devastated while shooting," says the actor.
Slambook: Avinash Mukherjee
One superpower you wish to possess?
The power of time travelling.
If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?
To go back to the 17th century and meet Shah Jahan and Mumtaz.
The last nightmare you had?
That I am all alone in Mumbai.
Place you were first kissed?
School bus.
Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Shah Rukh Khan.
A show/series you've recently binged on?
Paatal Lok.
