Telly tattle: TikTok sensations Chinky and Minky feature on The Kapil Sharma Show

television

Chinky and Minky, whose real names are Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, are popular on social media for their sartorial statements

Chinky, Minky with Kapil Sharma

Sing along

Alka Yagnik, who features as a judge on Superstar Singer, was overwhelmed when one of the contestants, Ankona Mukherjee (inset), told her that her father Dibyendu is her fan. He has recorded every track of Yagnik, which he hears on loop almost every day. The veteran singer made his day by crooning his favourite songs.

Double the trouble

TikTok sensations Chinky and Minky feature on The Kapil Sharma Show. They have been introduced on the sketch comedy as Sharma's new neighbours.

Sakett Sawhney shoots music video with Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar

Producer Sakett Sawhney recently shot a new music video with Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar. The song has been sung by Aditi Singh Sharma. Talking about the same, Sakett says, "We were jamming on the creatives when Aditi's manager Paawon suggested we get a real-life couple for the song. Without much thought, we knew it had to be Karan and Anusha. Aditi knows Anusha well and I have known Kundra for almost a decade. We spoke to them and everything else followed organically."



Sakett Sawhney shoots music video with Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar

He adds, "It is a nice and breezy number which we have shot in the backdrop of a Mehndi function. It is Karan Kundra's sister's Mehndi and Anusha has come as a guest with Aditi. Here, Anusha tries to woo Karan in every possible way and how it all culminates in the end, forms the story of the song."

This is Sakett's third music video. The first one was with Aditi featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Vrushika Mehta and the second one was with just with Aditi.

Makeup artist Sanah Kewal transforms Angad Bedi into Karl Khandalavala

Make-up and hair artist Sanah Kewal talks about the makeup look for actor Angad Bedi for Alt Balaji's upcoming web show 'The Verdict- State Vs Nanavati'. Based on a real-life incident, this web show narrates India's one of the most high-profile court cases- the Nanavati murder case. The case involved the murder of man called Prem Ahuja by Naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati due to the former's sexual relations with his wife.

Along with a great and strong cast including Elli Avrram, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, and Soni Razdan, Angad Bedi plays an important role as Karl Jamshed Khandalavala, a lawyer that represented the defense in the case. Revealing details of his make-up look, Sanah says, "Khandalavala was a big name in the case and had a Parsi background, keeping all this in mind we wanted his look to be classy and majorly inspired from the 60s. We kept his hair clean and gave him a stroke of salt-and-pepper. His make-up took me approximately 30 minutes and irrespective of whether it was a court scene or not, I gave him a sharp and neat look. Angad has a very chiseled and attractive face, it was a great to experiment altogether".

Sanah Kewal is a high-end hair and make-up artist based in Mumbai. She had worked extensively on Bollywood projects, in the Fashion industry and has been part of the top advertisement campaigns.

