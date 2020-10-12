Telly Tattle: Twins Prakriti and Pragya Nautiyal roped in for Barrister Babu

Last seen on Divya Drishti, Prakriti and Pragya Nautiyal have been roped in for Barrister Babu. The twins, who play disparate roles, say, "It is refreshing to not essay judwas on screen." The show recently completed 100 episodes. Given its unique concept and an incredibly engaging storyline, where the lead characters Anirudh (Pravisht Mishra) and Bondita (Aura Bhatnagar) both question the social prejudices they find around them, the show has become one of the most loved shows on Indian Television.

Actor Aly Goni says he would like to do substantial roles and reality shows on TV and would also concentrate in exploring opportunities in films and web. While he does want to do leading parts, Aly Goni is equally happy doing small yet impactful roles. "For me it was never like either lead roles or nothing else. After Ye Hai Mohabbatein I' did let go off many lead roles in TV shows that have topped charts and lost out several lakhs in terms of remuneration. But I've no regrets," he said.

Goni reveals he was cautioned by many that he wasn't doing right with his TV career. "I want to do different things. TV is home, I'm grateful to the medium for what it has done for me. I'll never say no to TV. But there are so many other things that I want to do. At 28 I don't want to limit myself. Even if I'm getting small but meaningful roles in film or web, I'm ready," adds the actor, who makes his web debut with Boney Kapoor production Zidd that also stars Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri. He plays an army officer in it.

Anita Hassanandani is pregnant. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and entrepreneur husband Rohit Reddy shared the news on social media. The couple wed in 2013.

