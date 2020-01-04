Telly Tattle: Wedding bells for Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi Malhotra on Kundali Bhagya, and actor fiancee Poonam Preet rang in the New Year in Goa. It's the couple's favourite holiday spot. They visit it at least four times every year.

He says, "It was a quick-planned trip with Poonam and friends. I love the vibes of Goa. It has wide range of lounges, bars, clubs, and along with that, there is a lot of heritage places too. You can be yourself and chill. This is my second new year in Goa. But I am never bored with this place because whenever I come here I feel that something is still left because it has so much to explore. I indulge in water sports and I got to spend quality time with Poonam too."

As far as marriage is concerned, the two are in no hurry to tie the knot. "My brother is getting married and then, we will think about us," says Gagnani.

Too heavy

For a wedding sequence, Mahima Makwana, who plays Rani on Shubharambh, wore a lehenga that weighed 25 kilos. The makers ordered a specially designed gharchola and jadau jewellery for the shoot. Makwana could barely walk in her bridal finery on the set. The actor says, "I play a Gujarati bride. The outfit appeared to be light. When I wore it, I realised its weight, but I had to play the happy bride." Talk of occupational hazards.

