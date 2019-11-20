Telly tattle: What left Salman Khan confused while shooting for Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan and Choti Sarrdaarni's child actor Kevina Tak met at Film City. The superstar was shooting for Bigg Boss and the kid for the daily soap in the neighbouring set. Knowing how Sallu dotes on children, the channel set up a meeting with her.

Tak plays a boy, Param, on Choti Sarrdaarni. So when Sallu met her, she was dressed in the character of a young Sardar. Although Khan found her face familiar, he could not place her. Tak then told him that she had acted with him in Bharat. Sallu marvelled at the fact that the kid could pull off a girl as well as a boy's role. Tak says, "Meeting Salman sir was fun. As I've worked with him before I was happy to meet him again."

Isn't that simply adorable?

Speaking of Bigg Boss 13, the reality show has garnered all the attention from its fans for all the obvious reasons! Considered as one of the most controversial shows on television, Bigg Boss 13 has left the town talking. The Bigg Boss 13 house has been through quite a lot the past week. It's sure been quite the whirlwind! The house also saw wild card entrants as well as old contestants returning on the show, and also saw the first lady captain of the house take charge.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg and another cop drama Radhe. The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20 this year.

