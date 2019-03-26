Telly tattle: When Hunar Hale got lost searching for mobile network

television

Hunar Hale recounts when she got lost while shooting for her show Patiala Babes

Hunar Hale

A phone addict, Hunar Hale recounts how her obsession got the better of her at the shoot of Patiala Babes. "A search party was sent out. They found me in a secluded area away from the set. I had landed there searching for mobile network."

Mahie Gill's comical twist

After Apharan, Mahie Gill is set to feature in ALTBalaji's Fixer opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia. The show will see her play a housewife with a comic twist — her character is a gossip who is obsessed with designer wear and luxury brands.

Aayush Shah competing Man Of The World India 2019 title

Having made his mark with performances in Mahabharat and Surya Putra Karn, Aayush Shah is now one of the finalists competing for the title of Man Of The World India 2019. The reality pageant is scheduled to take place in the first week of May in Bengaluru.

Slambook - Asha Negi (Pavitra Rishta fame)

One superpower you wish to possess?

I want to eat everything I wish without putting on any weight.

Who did you last fantasise about?

Ryan Gosling.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

One thing you won't share with anyone?

My favourite perfume.

One actor, you hope for a gay encounter with?

Ruby Rose.

