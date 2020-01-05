Telly Tattle: Sugandha Mishra is ready to shake a leg; Himanshu Malhotra takes up cooking

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sugandha Mishra is back on the reality show, Dance +. The former host of Remo D'Souza’s show now features as the girlfriend of judge Dharmesh Yelande. She will be encouraging the contestants besides giving them dancing tips. Known as Sursuri bhabhi on the show, she and Dharmesh will not only share on-screen camaraderie but also shake a leg on the small screen.

I can cook too!

Himanshu Malhotra has taken to cooking for health reasons. The TV actor has been battling infections leading to a dip in fitness levels. "I was continuously going to the doctor and popping pills. My body has taken a severe toll. I have been told to eat nutritious food," he says. The only way out was to prepare the meals and shop for the ingredients himself.

