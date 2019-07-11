Telugu actor Amit Purohit passes away

regional-cinema

Amit Purohit. Pic/@isudheerbabu

Telugu actor Amit Purohit, who was last seen in the film Sammohanam, passed away on July 10. The cause of death is still not known. Purohit played Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-boyfriend in the 2018 hit Sammohanam.

Actor Sudheer Babu confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 per cent for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace."

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

Co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, too, took to Twitter to express her shock and sadness about the news of Purohit's passing. She wrote, "Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon (sic)."

Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð» — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 11, 2019

Purohit is known for his roles in Shobhna's Seven Nights (2012), Aalaap (2012) among others. Director Mohan Indraganti also shared his grief on Twitter. He wrote, "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon May you Rest In Peace, Brother."

I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soonðð May you Rest In Peace, Brotherðð pic.twitter.com/4h2Wx00Kdt — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) July 10, 2019

