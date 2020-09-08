Search

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away

Updated: 08 September, 2020 11:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Veteran actor Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was 74.

Jaya Prakash Reddy (Picture credits/Sudheer Babu's Twitter handle)
Jaya Prakash Reddy (Picture credits/Sudheer Babu's Twitter handle)

Telugu actor-comedian-villain Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away, Tuesday morning, after suffering from a massive heart attack. The veteran breathed his last at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Reddy was 74.

As per his relatives, the actor had been living in Guntur since lockdown. "He collapses in the bathroom due to a heart attack. His son and daughter-in-law are under treatment for COVID-19 infection. So the relatives are making arrangements for final rites," said a relative to ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office (CMO) issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of popular character artiste Sri Jayaprakash Reddy, who created a special place for himself in film-land through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members," said the statement.

Actor Sudheer Babu took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy. He tweeted a picture of the actor and wrote alongside, "Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy [sic]"

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu too Tweeted about the demise of Jaya Prakash Reddy.

Actress Pranita Subhash too tweeted, mourning the loss of Reddy. She wrote, "Such a huge loss to #Telugu cinema, Om Shanti #JayaPrakashReddy [sic]"

Actor Navdeep tweeted, "Some people are irreplaceable.... may your soul rest in peace Jayaprakashreddy garu .. [sic]"

Gopichandh Malineni posted a picture of Reddy, along with the condolence message:

Our condolences to his family!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 08 September, 2020 09:16 IST

Tags

Regional Cinema NewsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK