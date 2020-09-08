Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away

Telugu actor-comedian-villain Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away, Tuesday morning, after suffering from a massive heart attack. The veteran breathed his last at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Reddy was 74.

As per his relatives, the actor had been living in Guntur since lockdown. "He collapses in the bathroom due to a heart attack. His son and daughter-in-law are under treatment for COVID-19 infection. So the relatives are making arrangements for final rites," said a relative to ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office (CMO) issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of popular character artiste Sri Jayaprakash Reddy, who created a special place for himself in film-land through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members," said the statement.

Actor Sudheer Babu took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy. He tweeted a picture of the actor and wrote alongside, "Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy [sic]"

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu too Tweeted about the demise of Jaya Prakash Reddy.

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020

Actress Pranita Subhash too tweeted, mourning the loss of Reddy. She wrote, "Such a huge loss to #Telugu cinema, Om Shanti #JayaPrakashReddy [sic]"

Actor Navdeep tweeted, "Some people are irreplaceable.... may your soul rest in peace Jayaprakashreddy garu .. [sic]"

Gopichandh Malineni posted a picture of Reddy, along with the condolence message:

Very shocking and sad to hear sudden demise of versatile actor #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/2srGUmz3ML — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 8, 2020

Our condolences to his family!

