Telugu actor Narsing Yadav slips into coma; put on ventilator

Telugu actor Narsing Yadav, who has also acted in a few Hindi films, slipped into a coma and was hospitalised and put on a ventilator. He is being treated at a private hospital in Somajiguda and has been put under observation for 48 hours.

According to a report in Gulte, Narsing Yadav's wife, Chitra, informed the media that the actor had slipped into a coma. The report further read that Narsing's wife has asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery. She also asked people to not believe rumours that Narsing had taken a fall at his house and injured himself.

Chitra also shared that Narsing hasn't been well for a while, and had been regularly undergoing dialysis.

Narsing Yadav has acted in more than 300 films, including Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. The actor became popular thanks to director Ram Gopal Varma's movie, Daud: Fun on the Run, starring Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar.

