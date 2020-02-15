Search

Telugu actor Nithiin gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Shalini; see photos

Published: Feb 15, 2020, 16:51 IST | IANS | Hyderabad

The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Nithiin and Shalini. Pictures/Instagram: actor_nithiin
Actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga, recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini. The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account. "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin captioned the pictures.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Need ur blessings...ð¤ð¤

A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) onFeb 15, 2020 at 12:04am PST

In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti. His fiancee Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Here are few more from pasupu function ð #Nithiinshalini

A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) onFeb 15, 2020 at 2:45am PST

Shalini has pursued Master's in Business Management from a UK university. She has known Nithiin for over eight years.

