Telugu Actress Tanya Desai feels grateful being a part of Apoorva Lakhia's Crackdown

Telugu Actress Tanya Desai who made debut in Tamil cinema opposite Daniel Balaji in Godman now will be seen in the Voot Series, Crackdown. On talking about the series and her role she says, "Crackdown is based on the conflicts between India and Pakistan and shows how Indian spy's are going to resolve the mystery. It's a big time action, suspense and full of drama and emotions. I'm playing a very simple innocent woman in the series but essaying a pivotal part."

She shares her experience working with director Apoorva Lakhia, "Working with apoorva lakhia is the best experience of my life. I feel super proud that I get this opportunity to work under his supervision. There can’t be another Apoorva lakhia ever in the industry. The way he works is very phenomenal as words cannot describe him. He is one of the talented man I have come across till date. He treats all his actors equally."

On sharing about her rapport with her costars, "I have my most of scenes with Iqbal Khan, Tauaeer Khan and Waluscha De Sousa. They are extremely good and talented people. As an actor I have good chemistry with all of them the entire cast is outstanding. I was and I'm the biggest fan of Iqbal Khan from the time his first show came I never had imagined that I will get the chance to work with him in future. He is a supremely natural and the best actor."

Further She will be seen in a Telugu film Street Light playing a lead.

