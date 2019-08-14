Telugu film actor Naga Shourya fined Rs 500 for tinted glass in SUV

crime

The actor was travelling in the SUV but it was driven by the driver when the police stopped the vehicle and fined him

The Hyderabad traffic police levied a fine of Rs 500 on Telugu film actor Naga Shourya for having a tinted glass on his vehicle. According to a police official, the fine was imposed and the film on the glass windows was removed from the actor's SUV on Tuesday.

The actor was travelling in the SUV but it was driven by the driver when the police stopped the vehicle and fined him. "The actor immediately paid the fine," the official said. The police took to Twitter and posted a picture of the SUV saying that the traffic police had issued a challan against the tinted glass and removed the black film. Use of tinted glasses was banned by the apex court in April 2012 which restricted vision beyond a permissible limit as laid down under Motor Vehicles Act.

