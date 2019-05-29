Temperature in Delhi to cross 46 degrees soon, says Skymet

national

Chandrapur in Maharashtra was the hottest place in the country as the mercury rose to 47.8 degrees celsius

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to cross 46 degrees Celsius soon, private forecaster Skymet said on Wednesday, while predicting the heat wave conditions to continue for up to 12 days in the north, central and western parts of the country.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra was the hottest place in the country on Wednesday as the mercury rose to 47.8 degrees Celsius, it said. The day temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 42 degrees Celsius, it said.

"Temperature in Delhi will cross 46 degrees Celsius soon since there is no pre-monsoon activity and whatever western disturbances are there, are feeble. There are no chances of rains. It will keep temperature high for 10-12 days," said Mahesh Palawat, Director at Skymet.

The temperature in Vidarbha's Nagpur and Chandrapur was over 47 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts are "very likely" to continue over Vidarbha and in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The heat wave is also expected at isolated pockets over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha during next two-three days.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and dust storm is expected in some parts of Rajasthan. Also, rains are likely in southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The IMD said widespread rainfall was "very likely" over Andaman & Nicobar during the next four days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states from 30 May onwards," it said in a release.

