Temperatures on the rise in the northern states of India

Water woes trouble Shimla

As north India's summer heat makes hordes of tourists flock to Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla, the season also brings bucket loads of trouble for its residents - a majority of localities are facing a water supply crisis, getting potable water only once a week. While the residents are grappling with water woes, Mayor Kusum Sadret of the BJP is away to China on an official tour.

Agra sizzles at 46 degrees

Tourists visiting Agra to catch a glimpse of Taj Mahal, are facing a tough time, as the mercury soared above 46 degrees Celsius, officials said. On Saturday, most of the markets wore a deserted look as tourists chose to avoid visiting the Taj Mahal and other popular spots. “These days, tourists throng to the Taj either in the morning or after 4 pm,” tourist guide Ved Gautam said.

Delhi

44.2°c

Jammu

42.5°c

Rajasthan

46.5°c

Himachal Pradesh

43.6°c

