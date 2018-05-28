Temperatures on the rise in the northern states of India
Tourists visiting Agra to catch a glimpse of Taj Mahal, are facing a tough time, as the mercury soared above 46 degrees Celsius
Water woes trouble Shimla
As north India's summer heat makes hordes of tourists flock to Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla, the season also brings bucket loads of trouble for its residents - a majority of localities are facing a water supply crisis, getting potable water only once a week. While the residents are grappling with water woes, Mayor Kusum Sadret of the BJP is away to China on an official tour.
Agra sizzles at 46 degrees
Tourists visiting Agra to catch a glimpse of Taj Mahal, are facing a tough time, as the mercury soared above 46 degrees Celsius, officials said. On Saturday, most of the markets wore a deserted look as tourists chose to avoid visiting the Taj Mahal and other popular spots. “These days, tourists throng to the Taj either in the morning or after 4 pm,” tourist guide Ved Gautam said.
Delhi
44.2°c
Jammu
42.5°c
Rajasthan
46.5°c
Himachal Pradesh
43.6°c
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Rain brings relief in northern India; southern states still reel under heat wave